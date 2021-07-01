Steelers expected to sign K Sam Sloman
The #Steelers are expected to sign kicker Sam Sloman, pending a physical, per source. He kicked for the #Rams and #Titans as a rookie last season.
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 1, 2021
According to NFL reporter Tom Pelissero, the Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to sign second-year kicker Sam Sloman pending a physical. Sloman kicked in seven games for the Los Angeles Rams last season and one game for the Tennessee Titans. Sloman was 10-for-13 on his field-goal tries.
Before anyone starts to speculate about Chris Boswell, this is nothing more than a move ahead of training camp to get another leg on the roster. Sloman played his college ball at Miami of Ohio, alma mater of Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.
