Steelers expected to sign K Sam Sloman

Curt Popejoy
·1 min read
In this article:
According to NFL reporter Tom Pelissero, the Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to sign second-year kicker Sam Sloman pending a physical. Sloman kicked in seven games for the Los Angeles Rams last season and one game for the Tennessee Titans. Sloman was 10-for-13 on his field-goal tries.

Before anyone starts to speculate about Chris Boswell, this is nothing more than a move ahead of training camp to get another leg on the roster. Sloman played his college ball at Miami of Ohio, alma mater of Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

