Steelers expected GM candidate interviews with Las Vegas Raiders

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Allison Koehler
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Las Vegas Raiders
    Las Vegas Raiders
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Pittsburgh Steelers
    Pittsburgh Steelers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Brandon Hunt, Pittsburgh Steelers pro scouting coordinator, has interviewed with the Las Vegas Raiders for their general manager vacancy. He’s been discussed as one of the top candidates to replace Kevin Colbert who is expected to step down after the 2022 NFL draft.

Per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Hunt interviewed with Vegas on Tuesday.

Hunt has been with the Steelers staff in his current capacity since 2010.

List

2022 NFL draft: 7 speed WRs for the Steelers to consider

Recommended Stories