Steelers expected to add RB Jaylen Samuels, WR Nico Bussey to practice squad

It was the expected belief after he was cut, but Steelers are signing WR Rico Bussey to the PS, per source. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) September 1, 2021

The #Steelers are re-signing RB Jaylen Samuels to their practice squad, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 1, 2021

The Pittsburgh Steelers are slowly putting together their practice squad after the team’s final round of cuts. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Pittsburgh is going to bring back running back Jaylen Samuels and ESPN reporter Brookey Pryor is reporting that wide receiver Nico Bussey will be coming back as well.

These two moves are in addition to the report that Pittsburgh is also bringing back offensive lineman John Leglue.

The Steelers will fill all 16 spots on their practice squad in the coming days and should continue to shuffle their 53-man roster ahead of the season opener against the Buffalo Bills.

