Steelers expect T.J. Watt, JuJu Smith-Schuster to practice this week

Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt wasn’t able to go against the Bengals on Sunday because of a groin injury, but the team doesn’t think he’ll have to be out of practice this week.

Head coach Mike Tomlin said at his Tuesday press conference that Watt is scheduled to practice this week, but didn’t specify what level of participation is expected to be. He was limited in practice all of last week and downgraded to out after initially being listed as questionable on Friday.

Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster hurt his ribs in Sunday’s loss to the Bengals. Tomlin said he anticipates Smith-Schuster practicing this week and that he may be limited in Wednesday’s session.

Linebacker Alex Highsmith (groin) and wide receiver Diontae Johnson (knee) are also expected to practice this week. Right tackle Chuks Okorafor is in the concussion protocol.

