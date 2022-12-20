Steelers expect QB Kenny Pickett to start against Raiders

PITTSBURGH (AP) Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett should leave the concussion protocol this week, clearing the way for him to start on Saturday against Las Vegas.

Pickett did not play in Sunday's 24-16 victory over Carolina after sustaining his second concussion in two months early in a loss to Baltimore on Dec. 11. Mitch Trubisky played well while filling in, but Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Pickett will play against the Raiders (6-8) if there are no setbacks.

''The concussion component of where (Pickett) is, is behind us,'' Tomlin said. ''I think he's gotta check a box procedurally, but if we were to practice (Tuesday), he'd be a full participant.''

Tomlin also anticipates inside linebacker Myles Jack to play after he sat out against the Panthers with a groin injury. Safety Terrell Edmunds, wide receiver Diontae Johnson and fullback Derek Watt are dealing with minor injuries that should not affect their availability.

Pittsburgh (6-8) has won four of six to remain in the outermost fringe of the playoff race.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL

