Steelers expect JuJu Smith-Schuster, James Conner to practice this week

A report on Monday indicated that Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is eyeing this Sunday’s game against the Bills as the time to return to game action after missing the last three contests with a knee injury.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin isn’t ready to specuate about the chances that Smith-Schuster plays, but he does expect the wideout to take a step forward in his recovery. Smith-Schuster is expected to practice with the team this week.

Tomlin also expects running back James Conner to practice. Conner has missed the last three games with a shoulder injury and was a limited participant in practice last week despite being ruled out last Thursday.

It’s not known how much either player will participate and Tomlin said, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the team will “look at the quality of that work” before determining whether the two players make their return for a big game in the AFC playoff race.