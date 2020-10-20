The Steelers have a big game on tap in Week Seven as they will take their 5-0 record on the road for a matchup with the 5-0 Titans.

On Tuesday, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin provided some hope that Pittsburgh will have two key offensive players back in the lineup for that game. He said at his Tuesday press conference that he expects to have right guard David DeCastro and wide receiver Diontae Johnson on the practice field Wednesday.

DeCastro missed time early in the season with a knee injury and then suffered an abdominal injury in Week Five. Johnson hurt his back early in the same game and did not play in last Sunday’s win over the Browns.

It’s less clear if fullback Derek Watt (hamstring) and cornerback Mike Hilton (shoulder) will be able to go, but having DeCastron and Johnson on hand should help Pittsburgh’s chances of running their record to 6-0.

Steelers expect David DeCastro, Diontae Johnson to practice Wednesday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk