Steelers exercise fifth-year option on Minkah Fitzpatrick

Nick Wojton
·1 min read
The Pittsburgh Steelers have exercised the fifth-year option on the rookie contract of safety Minkah Fitzpatrick on Tuesday, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Fitzpatrick, 24, was the first-round pick of the Dolphins in 2018, No. 11 overall. In September 2019, Fitzpatrick was traded with a fourth-round pick to the Steelers in exchange for a 2020 first-round pick, 2020 fifth rounder, and a sixth-round selection in 2021.

The move to keep Fitzpatrick automatically makes one wonder if the Steelers will exercise the fifth-year option on their other first-round safety, Terrell Edmunds.

Check back for updates…

2021 NFL draft: Ranking my 6 favorite Steelers 1st-round prospects

