Steelers exercise fifth-year option on Minkah Fitzpatrick
The #Steelers have exercised the fifth-year option for safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, source said. The #Bears have done the same for Roquan Smith.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 27, 2021
The Pittsburgh Steelers have exercised the fifth-year option on the rookie contract of safety Minkah Fitzpatrick on Tuesday, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Fitzpatrick, 24, was the first-round pick of the Dolphins in 2018, No. 11 overall. In September 2019, Fitzpatrick was traded with a fourth-round pick to the Steelers in exchange for a 2020 first-round pick, 2020 fifth rounder, and a sixth-round selection in 2021.
The move to keep Fitzpatrick automatically makes one wonder if the Steelers will exercise the fifth-year option on their other first-round safety, Terrell Edmunds.
