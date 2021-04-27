After trading for Minkah Fitzpatrick, the Steelers are in no hurry to see him leave.

Pittsburgh exercised the safety’s fifth-year option on Tuesday, per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

The Steelers acquired the 2018 No. 11 overall pick early in the 2019 season for three draft selections, including their 2020 first-round pick. Fitzpatrick has blossomed into one of the league’s best safeties, becoming a Pro Bowler and first-team All Pro selection in each of the last two seasons.

In 2020, Fitzpatrick recorded four interceptions, 11 passes defensed, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. He had five picks for the Steelers in 2019. He’s returned an interception for a touchdown in each of his first three years.

Fitzpatrick’s $10.612 million salary for 2022 is now fully guaranteed.

Steelers exercise fifth-year option for Minkah Fitzpatrick originally appeared on Pro Football Talk