Steelers elevate WR Steven Sims to active roster vs Detroit Lions

To account for the absence of wide receiver Chase Claypool, the Pittsburgh Steelers have elevated wide receiver Steven Sims to the active roster from the practice squad. Pittsburgh takes on the Detroit Lions this week.

Sims was signed to the Steelers practice squad in September. Sims has been in the league since 2019 and has spent time with the Washington Football Team as well as the Buffalo Bills.

Claypool is dealing with a toe injury suffered in last week’s win over the Chicago Bears. After the game, Sims will automatically revert back to the Steelers practice squad.

