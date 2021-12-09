The Steelers have elevated offensive linemen Rashaad Coward and Chaz Green to the active roster from the practice squad.

The players will automatically revert to the practice squad after the game.

Coward has spent time with the Steelers and Jaguars this season but has yet to play in a game. He has played 30 games with 15 starts in his career, all with the Bears.

Green has appeared in two games for the Steelers this season, seeing action on four special teams snaps, including three Sunday against Baltimore.

He has played 39 games in his career, with eight starts since the Cowboys made him a third-round choice in 2015.

Steelers elevate Rashaad Coward, Chaz Green for Thursday Night Football originally appeared on Pro Football Talk