Steelers elevate Myles Jack, Eric Rowe

The Steelers are adding a pair of veteran defensive players to the roster for Sunday's road game against the Seahawks.

Linebacker Myles Jack and defensive back Eric Rowe have been elevated from the practice squad. Both players will revert back after the game.

Jack retired while with the Eagles in the preseason, but returned to the Steelers practice squad in November. He played in last Saturday's win over the Bengals and had six tackles and a sack.

Rowe also joined the Steelers in November and he was elevated in Week 16 along with Jack. He had an interception in the win over the Bengals and will help flesh out a secondary that's missing Minkah Fitzpatrick an Trenton Thompson.