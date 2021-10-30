Steelers elevate LB Taco Charlton from practice squad

With outside linebacker Melvin Ingram downgraded to out this week versus the Cleveland Browns, the Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves very thin at outside linebacker.

To help with this problem, the Steelers have elevated former first-round pick Taco Charlton from the practice squad for this week’s game per ESPN reporter Jeremy Fowler.

It was reported earlier in the week that Ingram wasn’t happy with his playing time and wanted traded. It feels like the Steelers could give him his wish and it would be much easier to absorb the loss if Charlton can show this week he can play.

Steelers see Taco Charlton – a former first-round pick activated from Pittsburgh’s practice squad – as a potential viable third OLB for coming weeks, which would help facilitate a Melvin Ingram trade. Both sides are open to a trade at this point from what I’m hearing. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 30, 2021

