Steelers elevate 2 key defenders from PS vs Seahawks

With the Pittsburgh Steelers banged up on defense, the team brought up two more key defenders from the practice squad. The Steelers take on the Seattle Seahawks this week and they have called up inside linebacker Myles Jack and safety Eric Rowe to bolster the defense.

Both guys were called up last week for the first time this season and had strong games. Jack played 73 percent of the defensive snaps against the Cincinnati Bengals and finished with six tackles, one sack and two quarterback hurries. Meanwhile, Rowe played 96 percent of the defensive snaps. He had seven tackles and a key interception. Jack had the most snaps of any inside linebacker on the team last week.

The #Steelers have elevated veterans LB Myles Jack and S Eric Rowe to the active roster from the practice squad. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 30, 2023

The Steelers are doing their best to piece together the defense despite a rash of injuries at inside linebacker and safety. We expect to see Rowe and Patrick Peterson as the primary safeties and Jack will be the lead inside linebacker in the base defense with Mykal Walker working in as well.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire