Steelers elect S Minkah Fitzpatrick 2022 team MVP

On Friday, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced they elected free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick as the team MVP for 2022. This breaks the three-year streak held by outside linebacker T.J. Watt.

Fitzpatrick has returned to form this season after being relegated to a chase-and-tackle guy all of 2021. This season Fitzpatrick is back to being that ball hawk in the middle of the field defenses have to gameplan for and fail. He leads the team with an impressive six interceptions to go along with 86 tackles and 11 passes defended.

After missing out in 2021, Fitzpatrick is having another All-Pro type of season and has really asserted himself as the best all-around safety in the AFC. The team MVP award is voted on by Fitzpatrick and his teammates.

