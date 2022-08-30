Steelers get edge rusher in trade with Broncos

According to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Denver Broncos are working out a trade to bring Broncos edge rusher Malik Reed to the Steelers.

Reed joined the Broncos in 2019 as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Nevada. He started 13 games in each of the last two seasons and had a career-high eight sacks in 2020.

The addition of Reed cements some legitimate depth for Pittsburgh behind T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith. Given Reed’s production he could end up getting a good chunk of reps on either side keeping Watt and Highsmith fresh. Reed has a compact, powerful frame and fits the mold of a Steelers edge rusher.

Broncos trading Malik Reed to Steelers https://t.co/H87yqBpsG6 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 30, 2022

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire