Steelers EDGE Quincy Roche signs rookie contract

Curt Popejoy
·1 min read
The first of the Pittsburgh Steelers 2021 NFL draft class has signed their contract. Sixth-round pick EDGE Quincy Roche shared this image of himself signing his rookie contract on Instagram on Friday.

Roche is going to be counted on to be ready to play early for the Steelers. Pittsburgh is very thin at outside linebacker beyond T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith so the timeline to get a sixth-round pick into the rotation could very well be accelerated.

Roche spent his first three years of college at Temple where he amassed 26 sacks including 13 in 2019. Roche’s one season at Miami wasn’t spectacular with only 4.5 sacks but the athletic potential is certainly there for him to be an early contributor as a pass-rush specialist.

List

2021 NFL draft: Ranking our favorite Steelers draft picks

