Steelers EDGE Nick Herbig taking advantage of T.J. Watt’s absence at OTAs

Before you ask, no Pittsburgh Steelers edge T.J. Watt isn’t holding out for more money. Watt’s absence from OTAs this year is slightly less dramatic and is simply for a vacation. One guy who is excited about Watt’s absence is fellow edge defender Nick Herbig who has used the opportunity to get extra reps at practice.

Herbig spoke to Steelers beat writer Mark Kaboly and talked about him taking advantage of his opportunities.

I look at this like a chance to get better and be able to go against a guy like Broderick [Jones]. You have to take full advantage of opportunities like these. You love when TJ is here because he is a great player and role model for us, but it is great to get some reps with the ones. When you have a guy of his caliber around every day, it’s kind of hard not to ask questions.

Herbig heads into the season as the team’s primary backup to Watt and Alex Highsmith. Herbig played very limited snaps last season with veteran Markus Golden serving as the top reserve at edge and he finished with a modest 3.0 sacks. Herbig is a perfect breakout candidate this season with more reps.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire