Steelers EDGE Nick Herbig named preseason Week 2 Secret Superstar

Our friends over at Touchdown Wire have put out their Secret Superstars for Week 2 of the NFL preseason and Pittsburgh Steelers EDGE Nick Herbig made the list. Herbig put in a very strong performance against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday with another said, giving him three in the preseason.

Here’s what they had to say about his inclusion on the list:

The Steelers have had pretty decent luck with Wisconsin pass-rushers of late with that T.J. Watt guy, and we may have to add Herbig’s name to that list. The fourth-round rookie got his preseason off to a rollicking start with two sacks against the Buccaneers in which he made right tackle Luke Goedeke look silly at times. Turns out, that wasn’t a one-game sensation. Against the Bills on Saturday night, Herbig gave left tackle Dion Dawkins and right tackle David Quessenberry about all they could handle with a sack and a quarterback hurry in just 16 pass-rushing snaps. The ridiculous bend around the arc on this sack of Matt Barkley was especially notable.

Herbig was a fourth-round pick in 2023 out of Wisconsin. His emergence has been huge for the Steelers defense. As a rotational edge rusher with T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith, Herbig can come in and not see a significant drop-off and force offenses to respect the Steelers pass rush at all times.

