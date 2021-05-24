  • Oops!
Steelers EDGE Cassius Marsh talks his role on defense in 2021

Curt Popejoy
·1 min read
Last season, the Pittsburgh Steelers signed edge rusher Cassius Marsh off of the Indianapolis Colts practice squad but he saw very few opportunities on defense. That could change a great deal in 2021 as Bud Dupree has moved on in free agency and left the cupboards pretty bare at outside linebacker.

In a recent interview, Marsh talked about his role for the upcoming season and his expectations.

I’ll be competing for a rotational pass rusher position, and you know, that’s the third outside backer, but I’m going in with the intention to do whatever the team needs me to do- special teams roles, defensive roles … I pretty much go into every season with the same mindset. When I get an opportunity to make plays and help the team, that’s what I do. Whatever role the Steelers need me for is the role that I’ll play.

Despite only 14 career sacks in seven seasons, Marsh is the top reserve edge rusher on the depth chart behind T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith. Pittsburgh did spend a sixth-round pick on Quincy Roche but Marsh should see a nice jump in snaps this season.

