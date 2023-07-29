Steelers EDGE Alex Highsmith has big Friday practice

Fresh off of signing a huge contract extension, Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher Alex Highsmith wasted no time in getting back to work at training camp.

Keeping in mind, the drills aren’t fully live and so you aren’t seeing a lot of hitting, Highsmith made a pair of plays that showcased his skills. The team went through seven shots and on two of the plays that resulted in touchdowns, Highsmith beat his man and both would have ended in sacks in any other scenario.

Highsmith signed a new five-year contract just before the starting training camp worth $68 million. This is after Highsmith had his best season as a pro with 14.5 sacks and led the league with five forced fumbles.

