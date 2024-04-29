Steelers earn highest cumulative grade for NFL Draft

This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers earned the highest grade in the NFL Draft from 20 different experts across different outlets.

The Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line heavy 2024 NFL Draft is earning its praise from all around the media landscape. Pro Football Focus lauded the haul, giving Pittsburgh an A+, while Mel Kiper largely backed that up with an A- grade. However, they were not the only ones to love the picks.

Rene Bugner compiled a cumulative draft GPA from 20 different experts who graded the draft, and Pittsburgh earned the highest GPA from all 20 outlets. The lowest grade they received was a simple B, but most experts gave them an A grade, with multiple A-pluses sprinkled throughout there.

Click here to read more from SteelersNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Allegheny County library card holders can get free admission to over a dozen attractions this summer Candace Parker, 3-time WNBA champion, 2-time MVP, announces retirement Jeremy Renner, crew of ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ visit Kennywood Park VIDEO: Family, friends remember former Clairton football star 5 years after his murder DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts