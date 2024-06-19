Steelers earn B grade from ESPN for offseason

The 2024 offseason was a busy one for the Pittsburgh Steelers. General manager Omar Khan made multiple huge moves, most of which were universally praised. This includes the addition of quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, linebacker Patrick Queen and rookie offensive linemen Troy Fautanu and Zach Frazier.

However, ESPN wasn’t quite as optimistic about the Steelers offseason. They handed out grades for every NFL franchise based on their offseason additions and losses and for the Steelers, they scored them a B.

The big move they did not like was the Steelers decision to trade away wide receiver Diontae Johnson for cornerback Donte Jackson. Here’s what they had to say about the move:

Trading Johnson for Jackson was an error in my view. While Jackson helps fill the void at corner opposite Joey Porter Jr., Johnson has much higher upside considering the incredible open scores (via our receiver tracking metrics) he has posted in his career — three 90-plus scores in five seasons.

The Steelers also signed linebacker Patrick Queen to a three-year, $41 million contract. Though I didn’t love the move given Queen’s risks — he plays a non-premium position and thrived only once he played next to Roquan Smith — this was a cheaper deal than I expected him to get.

We definitely agree the trading of Johnson was the worst move of the offseason unless you count the non-move of failing to replace him as worse. Keeping Johnson wasn’t as simple as it sounds. He showed a serious lack of commitment to the team last season and head coach Mike Tomlin always says he wants volunteers, not hostages.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire