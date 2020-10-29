Steelers’ DT Tyson Alualu talks ‘old school, hard-nosed’ football

Sunday’s showdown will not only be epic because the Steelers and Ravens are two powerhouse defenses, but because they’ve been among the best for years.

When ESPN’s Steelers reporter Brooke Pryor asked the traits of a truly successful defense, even as players and coaches change, tackle Tyson Alualu answered simply, “It’s that old school, hard-nosed football. Both teams, both organizations pride themselves on that.”

Hard-nosed has been their signature style for decades. More recently, since 2015, the Steelers have averaged 10th in both points and yards allowed. This season, the defense leaped to sixth and first, respectively.

The Ravens have averaged ninth in points allowed and sixth in yards allowed during that same span. This season, the defense is first in points and ninth in yards.

Seven @NFL teams are averaging at least 30 points per game in 2020, the most teams in a single season through Week 7 since 1970. pic.twitter.com/qS9IsqbANh — NFL345 (@NFL345) October 29, 2020





And so, four days from now, the Steelers with sixth-most points scored will go head-to-head versus the defense allowing the least.

Expect a knock-down-drag-out battle in Baltimore on Sunday — as if you weren’t already.

Stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference

