Steelers DT Larry Ogunjobi credits teammates for turnaround in 2022

Last season, the signing of defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi by the Pittsburgh Steelers went largely unnoticed by the national media. However, by the end of the season, it was clear just what a difference he made on a much-maligned Steelers defense.

Ogunjobi talked to Steelers reporter Teresa Varley and opened up about what made the team’s second-half comeback happen as he credited his teammates as well as head coach Mike Tomlin.

“Sometimes it’s hard to find organic people, but those guys are truly organic and real,” Ogunjobi said. “They want the best for everybody around them. All of the guys in the locker room are like that and when guys are like that, they play for each other. That’s how you can turn around 2-6 to 9-8. It was a testament to the men in the room.”

You have to sit back and talk about what if but the start of the Steelers season was so bad, it made the team’s resurgence in the final nine games even more impressive. If the team could have just played .500 football in the first eight games, there’s no doubt Pittsburgh makes the playoffs.

Ogunjobi is now following up a big 2022 campaign with free agency. After being such an integral part of the team’s success you have to assume the Steelers will want to bring him back. Spotrac projects his new contract at two years and $6.9 million. This is more than fair for Ogunjobi and if this is all he would command, the Steelers have to keep him around.

