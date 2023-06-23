Steelers DT Keeau Benton signs contract

According to ESPN NFL reporter Ian Rapoport, Pittsburgh Steelers rookie defensive tackle Keeanu Benton has signed his rookie contract. The Steelers drafted Benton in the second round of the 2023 NFL draft.

Benton’s contract is somewhat unprecedented in that he has guaranteed money in the third year which has never happened for the No. 49 pick.

Pittsburgh added Benton to give the defensive line an enforcer in the middle. Benton plays with power and leverage and really can be a bully in run support and as a pass rusher. Benton will work in with Larry Ogunjobi, Breiden Fehoko and Montravius Adams to give the Steelers the deepest interior line rotation they have had in a decade.

#Steelers second round DT Keeanu Benton has signed his rookie contract, source said. Benton has guaranteed money in the third year of his contract, the first time ever for the 49th pick. The deal was negotiated by @JoeNDiBenedetto and @KenSarnoff of 1 OF 1 Agency. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 23, 2023

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire