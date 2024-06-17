Steelers DT Keeanu Benton makes PFF All-Breakout team

The centerpiece of the Pittsburgh Steelers 3-4 defense is the defensive line. Outside linebacker gets all the attention but when the Steelers defense is at its best, they are winning in the trenches.

Last season, the Steelers drafted the next great Pittsburgh defensive tackle in Keeanu Benton. Benton started nine games in 2023 and finished with 36 tackles and one sack. Not exactly jaw-dropping numbers but the potential he flashed was enough for Benton to make the Pro Football Focus All-Breakout defensive team for 2024.

Benton finished 2023 with a 74.8 grade on Pro Football Focus. This was the fourth-highest grade on the Steelers defense and the highest grade by any defensive lineman.

If there is any player on the Steelers who is poised to take the league by storm it’s Benton. We think he’s got Pro Bowl and All-Pro potential if a few things fall right this season.

