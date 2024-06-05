Steelers DT Cam Heyward wants to be a ‘one-helmet guy’

On Tuesday, Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward returned to practice. This is the first time Heyward has been to OTAs this offseason and it gives cause for encouragement that the Steelers and Heyward are closing in on a contract extension.

After practice, Heyward addressed the contract and while he sounded optimistic he did note that there isn’t a contract as of now but he definitely wants to continue playing and he wants to continue playing for the Steelers.

“There are certain guys who are one-helmet guys,” Heyward said. “I want to be one of those one-helmet guys. There’s a hunger and a desire there, but that doesn’t mean just hanging it up and calling it a career. To me, I have more bullets to fire and I’m excited to do that.”

Heyward struggled through a nasty groin injury in 2023 that forced him to miss six games and play hurt in almost as many. He finished with just two sacks, the worst since his second year in the NFL. Heyward is No. 2 on the Steelers career sack list behind linebacker T.J. Watt but is insistent he has plenty of great football left in him.

