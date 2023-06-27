Steelers DT Cam Heyward wants to see late-game Kenny Pickett earlier in games

This week, Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward was on the 3 and Out podcast with John Middlekauff. Heyward spoke on a number of subjects with Middlekauff including starting quarterback Kenny Pickett.

Heyward praised Pickett for how far he came during the course of the season and is excited about the pieces the team added around him, especially on the offensive line. Heyward said if the line can just give him a little more time back there he will really be able to shine.

Another facet of Pickett’s game Heyward talk about was the late-game heroics we saw in the final weeks. Heyward did say he’d love to see Pickett player like that all game long.

“Let’s get off the bus doing that,” Heyward said. Pickett had two game-winning drives late in the season when he took control of the offense and really flashed the big-game potential the Steelers need out of him. Pickett started 13 games in 2022 and went 6-3 in his final 9 after starting the season 1-4.

