Steelers DT Cam Heyward suffers ankle injury at practice

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward gave all of Steeler Nation a collective heart attack on Thursday when he was carted off the practice field. Heyward suffered an ankle injury and left with it iced.

But thankfully it was largely a false alarm. Those in attendance noted that Heyward returned to the practice field before it concluded and while he didn’t participate, had no form of wrap or brace on his ankle.

The Steelers are preparing to play their second preseason game of the year this Saturday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Losing Heyward would have been a huge blow to the defense so it is great news that his injury isn’t considered serious. Heyward spoke to the media after and said he was a little nervous when it happened but it’s all good.

Steeler fans holding their collective breath. Heyward carted off the field with an iced ankle. https://t.co/XF508xtG6M — 93.7 The Fan (@937theFan) August 18, 2022

