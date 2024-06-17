Steelers DT Cam Heyward sets the record straight about his goals

If it weren’t for the fact that defensive tackle Cam Heyward is an icon for the Pittsburgh Steelers, we probably wouldn’t even be having this conversation. But because he is, every day that passes where Heyward doesn’t have a contract extension and there are rumors about what might happen, it gets people worked up.

But Heyward is doing his very best to put it all to rest and calm the masses. Heyward took to X, formerly Twitter and shared that the goal is for him to be a Steeler for the rest of his career. Heyward also put to rest any desire there could be to play for the Cleveland Browns.

The goal is to be a Steeler for the rest of my career…… anyways on a more important front happy Father’s Day yall — Cam Heyward (@CamHeyward) June 16, 2024

Heyward is currently working to get a contract extension this offseason so he can finish his career in Pittsburgh. But being 35 and coming off of a tough season, there is a business piece to all of this everyone must acknowledge.

