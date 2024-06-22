Steelers DT Cam Heyward seals the deal on not going to Cleveland

I think we all shuddered a bit when it was going around that Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward was not only willing to accept that he might finish his career in another city but he’d be OK with going to Cleveland. I mean, really? Cleveland? We never wanted to believe it and thankfully Heyward cleared the air that he is not going to Cleveland.

Even better, Heyward is taking his quote, “Bro, I ain’t going to Cleveland” and putting it on a shirt to help raise money for The Heyward House. This is Heyward’s non-profit organization dedicated to helping a variety of causes related to the youth.

Heyward and the Steelers are currently trying to work out a contract extension this offseason. Heyward is coming off of a rough, injury-riddled 2023 campaign but he’s healthy now and wants to finish his career in Pittsburgh.

