Steelers DT Cam Heyward says what we all were thinking about the kicking situation

There was a real possibility that the Pittsburgh Steelers were getting nothing but tricks and no treats in Sunday’s game with the Cleveland Browns. Those odds went up when kicker Chris Boswell went out with a concussion at the end of the first half.

This pushed punter Pressley Harvin III into kicking duties despite having never kicked, even in high school. This had everyone, including defensive tackle Cam Heyward who shared his worry when he spoke to the media after the team’s 15-10 win.

Fortunately, the worst thing Harvin did was kick one kickoff out of bounds and the team never asked him to do any sort of placekicking. Honestly, if Harvin wants to worry about something, he should be more concerned with why he had two very bad punts in a very close game.

Heyward and the defense stepped up in a big way when Boswell went down which really helped everyone’s worries unnecessary as the team pulls to 4-3 on the season.