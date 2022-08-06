Steelers DT Cam Heyward says he’s the best in the NFL

If you were making a list of the best defensive tackles in the NFL, you wouldn’t have to get very far to get to Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward. If you ask Heyward, you don’t have to go down the list at all because he is number one.

“I work too hard to not be No. 1,” Heyward said. “It’s as simple as that.”

While we can appreciate Heyward’s confidence, there are probably a few folks in Los Angeles who would argue against him being on top and instead put Aaron Donald up there. But there’s something of a loophole to Heyward that you have to take into consideration.

Pittsburgh’s hybrid front moves Heyward all over the defensive line. He is designated as a defensive tackle but he takes a ton of snaps at defensive ends as well. This is a distinction none of the other top defensive tackles can say.

Heyward had his best all-around season as a pro in 2021. He not only racked up 10 sacks and 15 tackles for loss he also finished with 89 total tackles and a remarkable nine passed batted. If he says he’s No. 1, you could probably make a case.

Let us know in the comments where you rank Heyward among the best in the NFL.

List

9 observations from the Steelers first depth chart of the season

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire