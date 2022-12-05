Steelers DT Cam Heyward says little brother’s first TD emotiona moment for him

It was awesome to see Pittsburgh Steelers rookie tight end Connor Heyward get his first NFL touchdown on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons. Atlanta is one of the former teams of Connor’s dad Craig “Iron Head” Heyward. It was also special for Conner to have his big brother Cam Heyward there as a Steelers teammate.

Seems like it was pretty special for Cam as well. After the Steelers 19-16 win, the elder Heyward took the podium in one of his dad’s Falcon jerseys and said he hadn’t talked to Connor about the touchdown yet but said he was glad the camera wasn’t on him when he scored because he was a mess.

A special moment 🖤💛 pic.twitter.com/V3G1ux7F6Q — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 4, 2022

