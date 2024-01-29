Steelers DT Cam Heyward responds to Arthur Smith interview

The search for a new offensive coordinator continues for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Their latest candidate for an interview was former Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith. We’ve already talked about how we feel like Smith could be the answer and it sounds like Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward agrees that Smith is a good fit.

I think you look at what he did in Tennessee having Derrick Henry, I think he won the MVP while he was there. And [Ryan] Tannehill played very well that year as well. He’s definitely had a lot of success. I know last year wasn’t a lot of success and things went wrong and that’s the reason why he was fired. But he’s an OC.

Heyward summed it up perfectly. Smith is an OC. Failing as a head coach doesn’t automatically mean you can’t be a coordinator and Smith’s success with the Titans is proof of that.

The trick is the Steelers cannot be hasty. Smith isn’t going to stay on the market for long. If Pittsburgh wants Smith to be the new OC, they need to make an offer soon.

