Steelers DT Cam Heyward pushing for former teammate to return to NFL

There was a time when it looked like then-wide receiver Martavis Bryant was going to revolutionize the wide receiver position. His combination of size and speed was ridiculous and with that sort of upside had a huge NFL career ahead of him.

Unfortunately, things didn’t go as planned as Bryant found himself facing multiple suspensions for positive drug tests that violated the league’s policy on banned substances. But Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward thinks Bryant should get another shot in the NFL and be reinstated. Heyward talked about it on his Not Just Football podcast. He thinks players like Bryant and Josh Gordon should be reinstated.

“You look at guys like Martavis Bryant, and you look at Josh Gordon, and you see that the rules of the NFL have changed,” Heyward said, “If those things had changed before, those guys wouldn’t be out of the league. Those guys can play in the NFL. They’ve proven that. Let’s see if they can continue to do it, and they work their way back up.”

This doesn’t necessarily mean Heyward wants Bryant to come to the Steelers. Bryant hasn’t played in the NFL since 2018.

