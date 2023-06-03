Will Steelers DT Cam Heyward make the Pro Football Hall of Fame?

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward is heading into his 13th NFL season and is showing no signs of slowing down. He is coming off of back-to-back 10+sack seasons where he was once again the undisputed leader on defense.

It’s hard to say just how long Heyward will play. Despite being 34 years old, Heyward is still playing at such a high level. There’s no doubt Heyward could play four or five more seasons.

But the question is whether or not Heyward will end up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame when it is all said and done. He’s likely to end up the No. 2 career sack leader in franchise history and one of the five best defensive linemen in franchise history.

Cast your vote and tell us if you think Heyward’s career is Hall of Fame worthy.

