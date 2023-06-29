Steelers DT Cam Heyward poses fascinating question for fans

When it comes to NFL players, many of them fall into one of two categories. They happen to be the two categories Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward talked about in the question below he posted on Twitter on Thursday.

Would you rather have the solid, consistent guy who wins but doesn’t make a lot of splashy plays or do you want the player who makes the bigtime flashy plays at key moments but doesn’t always play with the best technique and loses more reps?

A great team, and especially a great defense needs a mix of both. Just loooking at the Steelers, you need Cam Heywards who never misses an assignment and make the guys behind him better just like you need T.J. Watt who might miss on a rush or two but gets that strip sack when the team needs them most. Historically, Pittsburgh’s defense has been at it’s best when the bulk of the players are those solid technique guys with just a could of flashy guys sprinkled in.

Honest question would you rather have the player who is consistently good does it with technique might win more but under the radar or the flashy guy who will make unbelievable play but not show technique and might lose more reps? @NotJustFootball — Cam Heyward (@CamHeyward) June 29, 2023

