Steelers DT Cam Heyward planning to hold out waiting on new contract

According to ESPN NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler, Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward did not attend voluntary workouts and does not plan to attend OTAs while he works on getting a new contract.

Heyward has never missed offseason workouts during his 13 seasons in Pittsburgh. Heyward missed six games last season with injuries and played hurt for much of the season. He finished 2023 with only two sacks, his worst total since 2012. This was his last season before becoming a starter.

2024 is the final year of Heyward’s current contract and he doesn’t want to play this year as a lame duck. Heyward’s cap hit for this season is $22,406,250 million which works out to 8.7 percent of the salary cap.

Heyward has made it clear he wants to play several more years despite being 35 years old and Pittsburgh needs to do right by the current Walter Payton Man of the Year. No one wants to see Heyward finish his career anywhere but Pittsburgh.

