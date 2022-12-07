Steelers DT Cam Heyward nominated for Walter Payton Man of the Year

On Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced defensive tackle Cam Heyward is the team’s nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.

The Walter Payton NFL Many of the Year Award was started in 1969 and is awarded every year to the player who exemplifies philanthropy and community impact, in addition to their performance on the field. Every team nominates a player and the winner is voted on by a panel of judges that includes NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

The Steelers have had four previous winners of the award.

1976-RB Franco Harris

1979-DT Joe Greene

1981-WR Lynn Swann

2001-RB Jerome Bettis

Bettis was actually who let Heyward know he was this year’s nominee during a team meeting on Tuesday. If there was ever a player who checked all the boxes for an award like this it is Heyward.

