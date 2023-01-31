Steelers DT Cam Heyward named to 6th career Pro Bowl

Curt Popejoy
·1 min read

On Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced the NFL had named defensive tackle Cam Heyward to the Pro Bowl Games, replacing Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones. Jones cannot participate since his Chiefs are playing in the Super Bowl.

Heyward had a career year at 33 years old finishing with 10.5 sacks. Heyward proved once again to be the anchor of the Steelers defense and the most consistent defender on the team. This is Heywards’s sixth time being named to the Pro Bowl. This season the league has revamped the format changing it to the Pro Bowl Games. This year there will be a series of skills competitions in place of the game itself.

