Steelers DT Cam Heyward makes it clear how he feels about joint practices

Several NFL teams partake in joint practices during training camp. But please don’t ask Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward to participate. Heyward took to Twitter to let everyone know how he feels about them and summed it up one word.

Dumb.

The Steelers held their last joint practices in 2019 with the Detroit Lions. Most joint practices get heate and there ends up being fights between the opposing teams that goes well beyond the little scraps we see between teammates at training camp.

Pittsburgh is currently preparing for this weekend’s preseason showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Steelers beat the Seattle Seahawks 32-25 in the team’s first preseason game and wants to continue to build on that success heading into the regular season.

Joint practices are dumb — Cam Heyward (@CamHeyward) August 17, 2022

