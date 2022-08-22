Steelers DT Cam Heyward lands at No. 42 on Top 100 players

The NFL Network continued its countdown of the Top 100 players of 2022 on Sunday night. As they went from 100-51, no Pittsburgh Steelers made the cut. However, when they went fro 50-21 we finally got our first look at a Steeler as defensive tackle Cam Heyward checked in at No. 42.

This is yet another example of the lack of respect Heyward gets by the rest of the league. Heyward proves time and time again just what a complete defensive lineman he is but no one seems to be paying attention.

Whent he NFL Network announces the Top 20, which Steelers will make the cut? I assume it will be linebacker T.J. Watt and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick but will the league give them more respect than they gave Heyward? Let us know in the comments below.

List

Steelers vs Jaguars: Grading the defensive positional units

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire