Steelers DT Cam Heyward downplays neck injury

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward missed Wednesday’s practice with what the team listed as a neck injury. Heyward spoke to the media on Thursday morning and made it seems as if the injury isn’t something new and isn’t something Heyward is concerned about.

The Steelers defense has been beaten up in just four games this season. As the team prepares to take on the 3-1 Denver Broncos on Sunday, the defense is looking for some redemption after a terrible performance against the Green Bay Packers last week.

Cam Heyward on the neck injury that made him a limited participant in yesterday's practice: "I’ve been dealing with it for a while, so I’ll be good." — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) October 7, 2021

