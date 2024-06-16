Steelers DT Cam Heyward comes to terms that he could finish his career elsewhere

Earlier in the offseason, Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward said he wants to be a one-helmet player meaning he starts and finishes his career with the Steelers.

But at this point, Heyward might be changing his tune. As contract negotiations linger, Heyward acknowledged he might finish his career playing elsewhere, even considering Cleveland.

“I have talked to my wife, and we know the reality & she said it could be fun to play somewhere else,” Heyward said. “If that is what is needed to be done, then so be it.”

Heyward struggled through 2023 with a shoulder injury that limited him for much of the year. This, along with his age is certainly part of the reason the Steelers have some hesitancy with wanting to pay him a final big contract extension. Nevertheless, Heyward is a Steeler and if that means the team must pay a little more to keep him in a Steelers uniform then I think most fans would be fine with it.

