Steelers DT Cam Heyward clears concussion protocol ahead of Bengals matchup

As the Pittsburgh Steelers fight the Cincinnati Bengals for their playoff lives on Saturday, defensive tackle Cam Heyward will be in the lineup. Steelers Senior Director of Communications Burt Lauten announced this morning that he’s cleared concussion protocol.

Heyward, who totaled five tackles, including a tackle for loss, suffered a concussion in Pittsburgh’s Week 15 loss to the Colts, though it’s not clear when as he did not leave the game. He was not reported with an injury during the game. Mike Tomlin didn’t say anything about the head injury until his press conference on Monday, so he likely didn’t experience symptoms until later. He was limited in practice on Tuesday but was a full participant yesterday.

Since returning from injured reserve with a groin injury in Week 9, Heyward’s been relatively quiet. He’s recorded two sacks, 30 tackles (six for loss) and three quarterback hits.

#Steelers DT Cam Heyward has been cleared by an independent neurological consultant and is no longer in the concussion protocol. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) December 21, 2023

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire