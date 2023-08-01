Steelers DT Cam Heyward checks in at No. 45 on NFL Network Top 100

The NFL Network is counting down its Top 100 players of 2023 as voted on by the players. NFL Network is well into the list and the first Pittsburgh Steelers player finally shows up. Defensive tackle Cam Heyward lands at No. 45.

Heyward enjoyed one of his best seasons in 2022. The ageless wonder racked up 10.5 sacks and shows no signs of slowing down at 34 years old. Heyward is the undisputed leader of the defense and still among the best all-around dlinemen in the league. The Steelers ask a lot of him, moving him inside and outside and his commitment to the game means he can make it look easy.

This will be Heyward’s 13th season in the league. He’s topped 10 sacks three times including the past two seasons. Pittsburgh has brought in some help for Heyward this season which is just going to make him even better as he can stay fresh all season long.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire