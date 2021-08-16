Steelers DT Cam Heyward checks in at No. 57 on NFL Network Top 100

The NFL Network is doing their ranking of the Top 100 players in the league and the first Pittsburgh Steeler on the list is defensive tackle Cam Heyward.

Heyward might be 32 years old but he seems to get better every season. In 2020 Heyward only got four sacks but it had more to do with the abundance of pass rushers on the roster and less about him.

The Steelers have one of the best defenses in the NFL and Heyward is the undisputed leader. Heyward had made four Pro Bowls and named an All-Pro three times. He has 58 career sacks, most of which come as an interior pass rusher.

List