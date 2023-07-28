Steelers DT Cam Heyward calls a playoff win ‘low hanging fruit’

When the media spoke to Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt, he lamented the fact that the Steelers haven’t won a playoff game since he was drafted in 2017. He pointed to that as a start for a successful season.

Defensive tackle Cam Heyward spoke to the media on Thursday and he called the goal of winning a playoff game “long-hanging fruit” and said that the team needs to aspire to much more.

Heyward has been with the team since they drafted him in the first round of the 2011 NFL draft. Heyward has been around for three playoff wins but has never reached the Super Bowl. As he heads into this 13th season, Heyward knows his days are numbered in the league and the window to win a Super Bowl is closing. So the idea of winning a playoff game isn’t what he’s thinking about.

Cam Heyward: "We're trying to create as much competition as we can" pic.twitter.com/drp1opelTO — Steelers Live (@SteelersLive) July 28, 2023

